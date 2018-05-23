How to wear head to toe colour like a royal

The Queen has the art of dressing in colour down to a tee and the other royal ladies are following suit. Here's how you can get in on the colour pop trend...

There's no doubt that the Queen loves wearing colour.

At the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex she wore a green Stuart Parvin jacket with co-ordinated hat by Angela Kelly to show off her flair for brightly coloured dressing.

And she's certainly not off trend, as are the other royals like the Duchess of Cambridge who also like to dress head to toe in one shade.

Heres how you can dress head to toe in colour while keeping it cool for the summer...

Pink

The mansy pop pink suit from ASOS

Jacket - £55 Trousers - £35

Shop the look here.

Green

New Look's rose green co-ord suit

Blazer - £17.99 Culottes - £15.99

Shop the look here and here.

Orange

River Island's raw denim jacket and pencil skirt

Jacket - £48 Skirt - £36

Shop the look here and here.

Red

Boohoo's red co-ord outfit

Top - £6 Culottes - £15

Shop the look here and here.

Yellow

Zara's yellow peplum blazer and skinny trousers

Blazer - £69.99 Trousers - £29.99

Shop the look here and here.