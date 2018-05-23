How to wear head to toe colour like a royal
The Queen has the art of dressing in colour down to a tee and the other royal ladies are following suit. Here's how you can get in on the colour pop trend...
There's no doubt that the Queen loves wearing colour.
At the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex she wore a green Stuart Parvin jacket with co-ordinated hat by Angela Kelly to show off her flair for brightly coloured dressing.
And she's certainly not off trend, as are the other royals like the Duchess of Cambridge who also like to dress head to toe in one shade.
Heres how you can dress head to toe in colour while keeping it cool for the summer...
Pink
The mansy pop pink suit from ASOS
Jacket - £55 Trousers - £35
Shop the look here.
Green
New Look's rose green co-ord suit
Blazer - £17.99 Culottes - £15.99
Orange
River Island's raw denim jacket and pencil skirt
Jacket - £48 Skirt - £36
Red
Boohoo's red co-ord outfit
Top - £6 Culottes - £15
Yellow
Zara's yellow peplum blazer and skinny trousers
Blazer - £69.99 Trousers - £29.99