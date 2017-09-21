The Human Ken Doll's Looks Have Left Him Stranded In Dubai For This Reason

Now Playing
You're The Voice John Farnham
21 September 2017, 15:31
Rodrigo Alves is known for his changing looks and it seems like they caused him a problem on his recent travels!
By now it's likely that you would have heart of the 'Human Ken Doll' one way or another.
Real name Rodrigo Alves, the 34-year-old has made headlines all around the world thanks to his love of plastic surgery and his striking appearance that has made him look like a doll.
It is so nice to be able to chill and relax while here in #marbella wake up in the morning with singing birds and the sunshine everyday #peace #sea #nature I don't take it for granted today my love, support, prayers goes to those that I know and also those that I don't know in the #caribbean #mexico and #florida especially in #miami where I have been to several times and I know it really well #GOD bless you all soon this season will be over and it will be a new beginning #fuerza Saludos a mis amigos y seguidores de Mexico y Miami mi coracion estan con usteds que Dios bendige a todos vosotros y fuerza pues eso passa como todo en la Vida #latinoamericano #irma #rodrigoalves #hurricaneirma
But lately, his rapidly changing appearance seems to have landed him in a spot of bother as border control at Dubai airport refused to let him past after claiming he looks nothing like his passport photo.
He revealed to the Daily Mail that guards at the airport detained him for three hours before eventually letting him pass. Alves was visiting Dubai to attend the opening of a brand new luxury hotel when his £400,000 face caused the hold up.
He told them: "'I travel a lot and often I'm questioned about my identity by immigration officers in many countries - when I land at London City Airport which is a smaller airport where the immigration officers all know me."
He continued: "When I reached the counter [in Dubai] the immigration officer, after scanning my passport and using a face recognition machine, he politely referred me to an office where I had to sit and wait for 3 hours.
It apparently isn't the first time an encounter like this has happened as he remarked he once was involved in a similar situation at New York's JFK airport where he had to wait an hour.
But the incident clearly hasn't put him off making even more modifications to his appearance as apparently after Dubai his next stop is Los Angeles, USA for a hair transplant top up.
It's not the first time that Rodrigo has had people talking this week as he recently said he would consider gender reassignment surgery to avoid looking like a "saggy old man".
Although he said he was quite happy to be a man for now, he would happily follow in the footsteps of Caitlyn Jenner and become a "sexy old lady" instead!
The Human Ken Doll Visits Loose Women
01:08