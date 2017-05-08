The 22-year-old diver and his beau, director Dustin Lance Black tied the knot on the 6th May.

It's been some of the most talked about nuptials this year, and now Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are FINALLY happened! But how did their day go?

The pair have been pretty hush hush about the whole thing and there appears to have been a whole social media blackout for the event with not a single snap popping up on guests Instagram's.

But not finally Dustin has shared this adorable wedding photo of the happy couple posing on a quaint bridge outside their venue, Bovey Castle.

The wedding took place at the magnificent 5 star castle in Dartmoor and 120 close friends and family were in attendance at the venue which is only 30 miles from Plymouth where Tom grew up.

According to The Sun they hired the entire 59 room hotel - rates start at £200 a night - which was presumably for total privacy, and it seems to have worked!

The ceremony reportedly took place in the castle's Cathedral Room with a string quartet playing which their website describes as "a beautiful regal style room with a minstrel's gallery, roof high ceilings and a feature fireplace with stunning views over the valley from every window".

Speeches were made by both Tom and Lance as well as Tom's mum Debbie, including many tributes made to Tom's dad Rob throughout the day who passed away from a brain tumour in 2011.

After the nuptials, members from the London Gay's Men Choir sung a rendition of the Bruno Mars hit 'Marry You' as the happy couple made their way back down the aisle.

The wedding party were treated to a three course meal with champagne and a HUGE cake which according to reports was made by Tom himself!

And as at every wedding, the guests were invited to party into the night in the hotel's spacious Dartmoor Suite Ballroom.

A local source told the Plymouth Herald: "It was a beautiful ceremony, their vows were so brilliant and heartfelt. Tom and Lance organised the wedding themselves and it had their personalities stamped on every detail".

The night was then rounded off with a fireworks display at 10'clock.

It sounds truly magical!