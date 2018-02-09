Dancing On Ice's Jake Quickenden Has Revealed A Saucy New Career Path

The Dancing On Ice contestant and former X Factor contestant has just announced this bold new career move!

Jake Quickenden is a man of many talents!

He can skate thanks to his time on Dancing On Ice, showed us his singing skills on the X Factor and proved that he can handle his rice and beans on I'm A Celebrity.

So what else could he possibly be up for next? Well, it . has emerged that the 29-year-old now wants to show off his dance moves as he takes to the stage with Magic Mike-esque stage show, The Dreamboys.

As soon as he takes his skates off it seems like he will be taking the rest of his clothes off too as he heads off on tour with the UK's sexiest show that has ladies up and down the country screaming.

Talking about his brand new gig, Jake said:

"I’m looking forward to showing off my new dance moves on tour with The Dreamboys and meeting everyone within such a well-established and professional show."

"I love having fun and trying new things as life’s too short."

The Dreamboys are known for their high energy shows, party atmosphere and of course the odd six pack or two.

If you're thinking of nabbing tickets double check the dates that Jake will be performing on The Dreamboys website as he won't be on stage at every performance.

