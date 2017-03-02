James Blunt's Bought A Pub And Here's Where You'll Catch Him Pulling Pints!

This year is going to be a big year for the 'You're Beautiful' singer with the release of a new album and now he's taking on a pub!

James Blunt is to become a pub landlord and he's promised that he'll be pulling the pints behind the bar.

The 43-year-old musician recently bought The Fox And Pheasant in Chelsea, London, to save it from demolition and despite being well-paid singer-songwriter, James intends to soon start pulling pints behind the bar.



James Blunt is releasing new music in 2017. Picture | Getty

A source told The Sun newspaper: "James has registered himself as the director of James Blunt Pubs Ltd and is totally committed to the project. It's not just an investment - he wants to be hands on.

"He's already been boasting that it's going to be a pub full of aristocrats and even royalty."

James has saved the pub's future after it was earmarked by property developers for new housing.

News of James' latest business venture comes shortly after the singer admitted his life "won't be as fun" without his late friend Carrie Fisher.

The British star struck up an unlikely friendship with the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress after his ex-girlfriend Dixie Chassay, whose family are long-time friends of the Hollywood star, introduced them.

And James admitted he will badly miss the iconic actress, who died in December, aged 60, after she stopped breathing on board a flight.

He previously said: "She was just the most incredible person. She was a hugely bright person and her brain just jumped between subjects and she was an incredible writer and comedian in her own way. Life will definitely not be as much fun now that she's not around."

However, James said he took some comfort in knowing that Carrie had enjoyed a late career boost, following the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, for which she reprised the role of Princess Leia.

James explained: "I suppose the only positive that I take from it is that she'd been riding high - back as General Leia in the new Star Wars movie - and she went out on a high and with a bang."