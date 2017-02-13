James Corden Drops Trailer For Carpool Karaoke THE SERIES!

Play Apple Music — Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Coming Soon 01:01

Another Late Late Show segment has proved so popular, it's getting its own show! We can't wait for this one...

Exciting things are happening in Hollywood and of COURSE, it's James Corden related.

Our beloved Brit is smashing it stateside with his "Late Late Show' and now the programme has brought us the delights of Carpool Karaoke THE SERIES.

Yep, we can now get a whole lot more of stars belting their hearts out as they take the driver seat in the brand new spin-off.

The much-anticipated trailer was released today and sees the likes of Will Smith, Ariana Grande and more take the passenger seat before heading out on the road to cause a whole load of mischief.

The show is exclusive to Apple Music, but we hope it will hit our TV screens sometime soon!

It has just been announced that the latest Corden creation to go serial is his Drop the Mic section of the show and we can't WAIT!

Drop the Mic will pit four celebs against each other in a rap battle every week with the winner decided by studio viewers.

In the Late Late Show segment we have already seen the likes of David Schwimmer vs Rebel Wilson and also James himself battling Anne Hathaway and Kevin Hart.

We can't wait to see what celebs will be involved next.

James, can you make sure it's on the telly over here too? We don't want to miss it!