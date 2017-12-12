Jamie Lomas Could Be Returning To Albert Square!

By Alice Westoby

The star's recent I'm A Celeb popularity could be good news for Eastenders fans.

Jamie Lomas had already hinted that he might like to return to Eastenders but his wish could be even closer to coming true after his stint on I'm A Celeb landed him in second place.

The actor, who also starred in Hollyoaks, could make a return to Albert Square as character Jake Stone that notoriously featured heavily in the plot line around the death of Lucy Beale.

He recently told The Daily Star: "I’d love to go back to EastEnders. I had an amazing time with the people there. I still have some fantastic friends there. I had such a fantastic character to play. When you’re playing someone with a drinking problem, you have to do it justice for the people who are suffering."

"I studied alcoholism at length. And I’m forever grateful to EastEnders for giving me that opportunity."

Sadly Eastenders haven't announced any future plans for Jake Stone at the moment but we can only hope that his popularity at the moment might mean the Beeb invite him back.

He was runner up to Made In Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and pipped comedian Iain Lee to second place.

In Case You Missed It...