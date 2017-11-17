Jamie Oliver May Be About To Retire But There's A Lovely Reason Why

By Alice Westoby

The TV chef is considering retiring early at the age of 42.

Jamie Oliver's food empire is always expanding. With TV shows, books and his own chain of restaurants there seems like there is no stopping the Naked Chef!

So it's very surprising to hear the 42-year-old star is considering early retirement.

He's had 30 cooking shows and appeared on our TV's for 18 years now but the famous foodie is apparently considering hanging up his whisk early to spend more time with his family.

He told The Sun: “I have not told anyone this in the public domain. I am 42 now, I have got five kids and I am sort of actually looking at my days.

“I try to be a good dad. I could retire. So I am kind of going, ‘Well, why do I not take my boy to school every day?’

Jamie has a brood of five children with his Jools and they all have incredibly unique names: Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear, Daisy Boo, Poppy Honey and their most recent arrival, River Rocket.

He continued: “The public see Jamie jazz hands. But behind the scenes my office is like a mini Disney.”