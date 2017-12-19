Jamie Oliver’s £8.9 Million Home Is So Amazing We Want To Move In!

The Naked Chef's house is pretty incredible...

It's no surprise that Jamie Oliver can afford a nice house with his bestselling range of cooking books, restaurant chain Jamie's Italian and TV appearances left right and centre.

Money can't buy you taste however Jamie Oliver's house has definitely made us envious!

His wife Jools Oliver's Instagram account lets us peer through the keyhole into his beautiful home through pictures she has shared of her family life on the social media site.

Jools and Jamie live in their £8.9 million Grade II listed London home with their five children Petal, Buddy, Daisy, Poppy and River.

Check out this beautiful piano they have in their home...

This play room is every child's dream...

This bedroom is fit for a little princess with the flowery wallpaper!

The front of the house shows how beautiful the Grade II listed property is...

This cabin bed is quite literally A CABIN!

Can we move in please?!