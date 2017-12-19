Jamie Oliver’s £8.9 Million Home Is So Amazing We Want To Move In!

Now Playing
The Naked Chef's house is pretty incredible...
It's no surprise that Jamie Oliver can afford a nice house with his bestselling range of cooking books, restaurant chain Jamie's Italian and TV appearances left right and centre.
Money can't buy you taste however Jamie Oliver's house has definitely made us envious!
His wife Jools Oliver's Instagram account lets us peer through the keyhole into his beautiful home through pictures she has shared of her family life on the social media site.
Jools and Jamie live in their £8.9 million Grade II listed London home with their five children Petal, Buddy, Daisy, Poppy and River.