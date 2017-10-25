Jeremy Corbyn Is Going To Be Guest Starring On This Reality TV Programme

By Alice Westoby

The Labour Party leader is swapping politics for the sofa on this TV show.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got to where he is because of his opinions, but have you ever wondered what he thinks about what's on the telly?

Well, if you ever have now your chance to hear what the politician thinks about what we watch on the box as he swaps politics for his armchair for a special celebrity version of Gogglebox.

The one off episode is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and we're unsure of who he'll be sharing the sofa with but we know this will be definitely worth a watch.

Will we find out Jez is actually a secret Eastenders fan? Or more of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians man?

Or will Gogglebox producers make him watch a speech by Teresa May? Awkward, but definitely something people would be wanting to tune in for.

Apparently he is chuffed to be taking part on the show and a Labour source told The Mirror: "He's really looking forward to it - it's a great programme for a great cause".

Of course this isn't the first time the worlds of Gogglebox and politics have collided as back in 2014 Gogglebox regulars Steph and Dom Parker sat down for a chat with the UKIP leader at the time, Nigel Farage.

The special episode of Gogglebox will be filmed this weekend and air next week.