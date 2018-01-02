Kate Wright Gives Tribute To Rio As She Prepares For Life As Full-Time Step Mum

2 January 2018, 12:01

Kate Wright Rio Ferdinand

The TOWIE star reflected on the year and her new found loved ones.

One of our favourite new couples of the year has to be Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand.

The TOWIE star and the ex-England footballer got together in 2017 and both seem totally smitten with each other.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the year she's had, Kate made a heartfelt tribute to the four people that came into her life in the past twelve months - Rio and his three children.

She uploaded some adorable snaps of her and her love as well as a sweet pic of the children on the beach from their recent holiday.

The caption alongside the photos reads: "2017.... the hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people ... Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close."

Read More: Rio Ferdinand Reveals The Trickiest Thing About Being Mum and Dad, And It's Not What You'd Expect!

The blonde beauty also spent Christmas with the footballer and his children as Rio uploaded a cute picture of the five of them in matching festive pyjamas on Christmas Eve.

 

Christmas Eve

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) onDec 24, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

How cute!

