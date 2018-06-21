Who is Katie Price’s boyfriend Kris Boyson? Instagram PT to Five Star Hotel guest

Personal trainer Kris Boyson is glamour model Katie's latest boyfriend. We have everything you need to know about the personal trainer, and his reality show career.

Katie Price is smitten with new boyfriend Kris Boyson just one month after splitting from her estranged husband Kieran Hayler for good.

The pair had been at the centre of split rumours after Kieran reportedly cheated on her with a 19-year-old Co-Op worker, but Katie appears to have found love once again after meeting Kris through mutual pal Love Island star Rykard Jenkins in May.

The mum-of-five, who recently confirmed Princess and Junior are living with ex Peter Andre, has been pictured on a number of boozy nights out with her new beau.

Whiile there’s no indication as to whether he has met her children, it became apparent she celebrated her 40th birthday with the hunky personal trainer during a romantic trip to Bruges.

Following the trip Katie told her Instagram fans that she'd had "a great time" and shared a pic of flowers Kris had got her captioned, “40 perfect roses with sparkles in the middle for my 40th from someone who’s actions speak louder than words."

So who is Kris and what do we know about him? We have everything you need to know about their relationship.

Who is Kris Boyson?

Kris Boyson is a fitness instructor from Kent. He is 29-years-old and is Katie Price’s latest boyfriend.

Kris Boyson on Five Star Hotel and his job

Kris has an impressive CV as he has his own personal training business, KB Weight Loss, and is also a reality TV star.

Kris has appeared in several television shows, including Holly Willoughby’s dating show Meet The Parents and E4’s Five Star Hotel - which also featured Holly Hagan and Spencer Matthews.

How did Katie Price meet Kris Boyson?

Katie and Kris met at famed Essex eatery, Sheesh, in Chigwell, after being introduced by mutual pal and former Love Island star Rykard Jenkins back in May 2018.

Since then the pair have been inseparable with their romance being played out on a number of dates, including a night out at The Manor Farm Barn in Kent, followed by a trip to his local curry house, Kohinoor, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Katie also confirmed the romance when she shared a picture of roses on her Instagram, claiming she had a “tick box” for her new man.

How long have they been dating?

The pair were introduced in May, but Katie only appeared to confirm their romance in early June.

Since then he has been pictured training her eldest son Harvey, 16, and Katie has also met his mum.