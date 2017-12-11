TV Presenter Keith Chegwin Has Passed Away Aged 60

By Alice Westoby

The popular broadcaster has passed away after a long battle with lung disease.

TV presenter and broadcaster Keith Chegwin has passed away aged 60 after a long battle with lung disease.

The television personality, known for programmes such as Cheggers Okays Pop and the revived version of the popular game show It's A Knockout.

His family said he had a "long-term battle with a progressive lung condition" that "rapidly worsened towards the end of this year" and passed away on Monday with his family by his side.

Stars who worked with Keith have shared their heartfelt tributes to the star on Twitter....

Such sad news about Keith Chegwin. Someone I grew up watching on tv then had the pleasure of working with on all sorts of shows. He was just such a down to earth wonderful bloke, and a legend. Thoughts are with his family. You’ll be massively missed Keith. #rip #keithchegwin — Toby Anstis (@tobyanstis) December 11, 2017

Such sad news. Very much a part of my childhood. RIP Keith Chegwin. pic.twitter.com/IFL7TujE9b — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) December 11, 2017

Saddened to hear this,what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years a great entertainer,you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwinpic.twitter.com/EghfdBa8rm — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) December 11, 2017

Very sad to hear about the death of Keith Chegwin. A kind, funny, brave man who seized the day. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 11, 2017

The younger generation may remember 'Cheggers' as he was affectionately known by his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2015 where he finished in fourth place.

He also famously made a cameo as himself in the Ricky Gervais sit-com, Extras.

He leaves behind his wife Maria Anne Chegwin as well as two children.

His family also thanks the hospice in which Keith passed away in saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks".

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”