TV Presenter Keith Chegwin Has Passed Away Aged 60

11 December 2017, 14:41

Keith Chegwin passed away

By Alice Westoby

The popular broadcaster has passed away after a long battle with lung disease.

TV presenter and broadcaster Keith Chegwin has passed away aged 60 after a long battle with lung disease.

The television personality, known for programmes such as Cheggers Okays Pop and the revived version of the popular game show It's A Knockout.

His family said he had a "long-term battle with a progressive lung condition" that "rapidly worsened towards the end of this year" and passed away on Monday with his family by his side.

Stars who worked with Keith have shared their heartfelt tributes to the star on Twitter....

The younger generation may remember 'Cheggers' as he was affectionately known by his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2015 where he finished in fourth place. 

He also famously made a cameo as himself in the Ricky Gervais sit-com, Extras.

He leaves behind his wife Maria Anne Chegwin as well as two children.

His family also thanks the hospice in which Keith passed away in saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks".

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”

