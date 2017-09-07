Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Expecting A Little Girl!

7 September 2017, 07:24

Kim and Kanye are expecting a little girl.

Kim and Kanye are due to welcome their new arrival in the new year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting a daughter.

According to TMZ, the couple are set to welcome their third child by surrogate in late January and it has now been claimed that they are expecting a little girl to add to their brood.

It was previously revealed the couple - who already have daughter North and 21-month-old son Saint - hired an unnamed woman through a surrogacy agency to carry their baby for a cool $45,000 to be paid in 10 equal instalments. 

Kim Kardashian posts rare photo with Saint and Nor

Kim pictured with Saint and North | Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

It was also agreed the woman would receive an extra $5,000 per child in the event of a multiple pregnancy and an additional $4,000 if she lost reproductive organs in the process.

In return, the surrogate has agreed to a long list of demands to protect the baby. This is in the form on a contract that stipulates she would not smoke, drink or do drugs as well as refrain from using hot tubs or saunas, handling or changing cat litter, applying hair dye, drinking more than one caffeinated drink per day or eating raw fish.

Read More: Unseen Family Footage Of Kim Kardashian Is Giving Us Unexpected Mum Goals

It was agreed that the woman would restrict sexual activity in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing intercourse for three weeks after embryo implantation.

The agreement also stated Kim and Kanye "assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child...that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects".

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed her children keep her "motivated".

She said: "When you have kids it keeps you motivated. I want to have something on my own. I feel good when I get up and go to work and am busy all day. That makes me happy. If I just, like, retire I would definitely be more of a stay at home mom, but I want my kids to have a really strong work ethic and see how motivated mom and dad really are."

Trending on Heart

BBC Blunder

BBC Breakfast Might Just Have Insulted The Residents Of This Town...
Celebs say what they really think about Piers Morg

Stars Were Asked Their Opinions Of Piers Morgan And The Answers Are Brutal!
Laura Tobin Good Morning Britain Gives Birth Asset

Weathergirl Laura Tobin Welcomes Baby Girl And You Won't Believe Which Star It's Named After!
007 is getting married

Is 007 Set To Get Hitched In The New James Bond Film?

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Bake off biscuit week

Paul Hollywood And Prue Leith Slam GBB Bakers For Making Terrible Biscuits
Cheryl This Morning Interview

Cheryl Has Opened Up To This Morning About Becoming A Mum

Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Tr

Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Trailer For The New Series!
Beyonce birthday

Beyonce's Friends Celebrated Her Birthday In This Unique Way..
Ashley and Laurel

THIS Show Won EVERY Soap Category At The TV Choice Awards!