Kimberly Walsh reveals pressures that led Cheryl and Liam Payne to split

By Alice Westoby

Cheryl's Girls Aloud bandmate revealed some of the reasons that led Cheryl and Liam to part ways.

Many fans of both Cheryl Tweedy, 37, and Liam Payne, 24, were shocked to hear the recent news that they had split.

After the birth of their baby son Bear and a big display of affection at the Brit Awards earlier in the year many didn't see this coming despite keeping their relationship mostly hidden from the public eye.

Last week, rumours circulated that Cheryl's mum was potentially to blame for the breakdown of the relationship but now Girls Aloud star and one of Cheryl's besties, Kimberly Walsh, has revealed other reasons.

In an interview with OK! Magazine the 36-year-old said: "'I guess it's just hard isn't it? When you have a baby your whole being and whole life changes.

"'For her (Cheryl) obviously having a relationship in the public eye just makes it even harder."

She went on to explain how Liam's new solo singing career has also had an impact saying "'His career obviously takes him out of the country for long periods so it's hard."

But she insisted that her pal is "doing great" and we're sure she and their other Girl's Aloud bestie, Nicola Roberts, are being supportive friends at this tough time for the singer.