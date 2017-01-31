Kylie Wants This Part Of Her Neighbours Character Charlene's Wedding!

Kylie Minogue has revealed she has taken inspiration from her neighbours character's wedding for her own nuptials!

In 1988, her character Charlene Mitchell wed Jason Donovan's character, Scott Robinson.

In the special episode Charlene wore Gypsophila flowers in her hair and Kylie has revealed she wants the same on her special day.

She revealed the secret on This Morning when asked if there were any features from the retro wedding that she'd like to incorporate into her won.

Gypsophila | Picture: iStock

The 48-year-old said “The Gypsophila, in Australia, we say the Gyp, I don’t mind that in a weird way."

“If it was done properly, maybe that.”

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head songstress got engaged last year to her 29-year-old actor fiance but said she is in no rush to walk down the aisle just yet.

