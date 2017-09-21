Lacey Turner Shares Heartwarming Personal Photos Of Her Wedding

The EastEnders star gave fans an insight into her barefoot Ibiza wedding when she shared personal pictures from the day.

Lacey Turner married long-term beau Matt kay on the sunny island earlier in September, surrounded by family, friends and lots of her Eastenders co-stars.

Lacey and Matt have been childhood sweethearts ever since they were 15-years-old and she expressed her joy on Instagram after he popped the question with a beautiful engagement ring last year.

And now that the big day is over, she's reverted back to the photo sharing app to give fans a personal insight into the ceremony itself – including a stunning black and white photo of the star in her wedding dress.

In a previous interview with OK! the actress gushed: "‘The whole day was amazing and we felt so much love and it’s incredible; it’s something you’ve never felt before. I just feel really lucky."

And the photo of her and her husband laughing and clapping as the ceremony came to a close leaves fans in no doubt of her feelings. As a delighted Lacey stands beside her new husband as he prepares to smash a glass – a nod to his Jewish roots.

The newly wed also revealed that on the eve of the wedding she partied into the night: "I didn't go to sleep until 5am on our wedding night as I was still so excited about the day and then I woke up at 8am!"

Our hearts have officially melted!