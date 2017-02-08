Lady Gaga Hit Back At Body Shamers In An Inspirational Way

Gallery Best Celebrity Pictures - 8th February
Steph Davis shares a cute baby photo with fans while Gaga gears up for another HUGE gig of a lifetime!
Lady Gaga took to Instagram to confront some body shaming people.
Despite how amazing Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance was, as always there was a small minority of critics.
Some internet trolls took to Twitter to criticise the 30-year-old singers stomach and some even claimed she "wasn't fit enough" for the performance due to moments where she appeared out of breath.
Now lets all bear in mind that she sung a 13-minute set which included 3 costume changes and a dive from the rooftop of a stadium - surely she deserves to catch her breath?
But as always, some cruel internet users jumped to blast the stars phenomenal performance however, as always, Lady Gaga gave an unashamed and powerful response to her critics.
In a passionate outpouring on Instagram Lady Gaga addressed the fact that her "body is a topic of conversation" and went on to describe how proud she is of her body.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
She also had lots of support from her fans who she calls 'Little Monsters' which praised her body confidence approach to the online trolls.
