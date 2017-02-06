Lady Gaga Jumps From ROOF Of The Stadium During Super Bowl Half Time Show!

Play Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL 13:34

The songstress was honoured with the task of the Super Bowl half time show...and she certainly went all out!

The honour of performing at the Super Bowl half time show must be SO exciting but also one of the most high pressured gigs in showbiz!

During last year's Super Bowl, around 160 million people tuned in to watch so there's a lot to live up to.

But there was no doubt in anybody's minds that Lady Gaga would pull it out of the bag last night and she didn't do it by half.

The star opened the half time performance with a patriotic rendition of God Bless America, before launching herself from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and soaring down to the pitch below.

The audience erupted as she performed a 13-minute-long medley of all her greatest hits including old classics like Just Dance and Poker Face as well as newer hits such as Million Reasons.

The 30-year-old singer even managed to squeeze in two costume changes to the set which saw her dazzle in futuristic sequins, then a striking gold jacket before she finished up in an American Football inspired white leather shoulder pad jacket.

Echoing the way she entered the stadium, the star finished by catching an American Football and jumping off a raised platform into the crowd below.

Gaga, you most CERTAINLY did not disappoint, what a performance!