Louis Tomlinson Splits From Girlfriend One Month After His Mother's Death

By Hollie Borland, 20th January 2017, 08:29

Louis Tomlinson has called it a day on his year-long-relationship with American actress Danielle Campbell, just weeks after he buried his mother, Johannah Deakin.

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle campbell

Comments

Louis Tomlinson has split from his girlfriend Danielle Campbell just over a month since his mother passed away.

The 'Just Hold On' singer and the 21-year-old actress have reportedly gone their separate ways after just over a year of dating but insiders insist there is "no bad feeling" between them and the pair will stay friends.

Picture | Getty

A source said: "Louis and Danielle have made the decision to split up but they are still going to be mates.

"They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever."

The split comes shortly after the former One Direction hunk's beloved mother Johannah Deakin died of cancer in December, with Louis leaning heavily on Danielle for support at the time.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s really sad because Danielle has been there for Louis through this horrible time.

"She has stood by him, remained loyal and continued to be a great support, which is exactly what he needs.

"Sometimes these things just don’t work out and for Louis and Danielle this was the best way forward."

Louis - who has 11-month-old son Freddie with former lover Briana Jungwirth - hasn't been seen with Danielle since he performed on 'The X Factor' in tribute to his mum last month, while their last social media interaction came on 24 December.

Christmas Eve was also Louis' 25th birthday and his then-girlfriend shared an old photo of her kissing him along with the caption: "Happy birthday my love <3.(sic)"

 

Happy birthday my love

A photo posted by Danielle Campbell (@thedaniellecampbell) onDec 24, 2016 at 4:11am PST

Louis recently admitted his career and son are currently his main focus.

Asked if he wants more children, he said: "I've not thought about that. Definitely in the future, yeah.  At the moment I've got Freddie and I'm trying to stay career driven."

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 2000s: The Quiz

11am - 1pm

Watch heart TV

