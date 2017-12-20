Love Island ACTUALLY Works As It’s Revealed Which Couples Are Still Together!

Which couples from 2017's most talked about show are still standing?!

Looking back at 2017, there was only one show that TRULY dominated the TV schedules and that was Love Island.

It was the talk of the country as we all gathered around our TV sets every night to watch a group of attractive singletons wander around a luxury villa as they looked for love.

It sounds ridiculous, and not something up everybody's street, but it truly took the nation by storm and ITV by surprise as mums, grandparents and teenagers all tuned in to see who was getting the boot from the island each week.

In the six months since the show ended there has been a fair share of break ups, but four couples remain strong, so does that mean Love Island really DOES work?

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville

The Liverpudlian fitness fanatic and her ex-Blazin' Squad star boyfriend stole the hearts of the UK as the longest reigning couple in the villa, and now they are one of the longest reigning on the outside too.

They are still going strong and were most recently spotted cosied up on the red carpet at the premiere of new Netflix movie Bright starring Will Smith.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

This pair were one of the first to match in the house when Jess swooped in and stole Dom as a match from fellow contestant Montana.

But they have been together ever since and even triumphed through rumours that Jess had got a little too close for comfort with fellow Love Islander Mike Thalassitis after they both got the boot from the villa while Dom was still on the island.

But despite all of that drama and lots of trolling online from some members of the public online who were less than pleased to see them happy their relationship has prevailed! The pair are now engaged and live together in Manchester.

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes

These two brought the most drama on screen during the series and we ended up loving them for it. Are they on are they off? We never could quite tell, but now they are most certainly on and have remained together since coming in third place on the show behind Jamie and Camilla and Amber and Kem.

However they haven't managed to evade drama totally as there was some controversy a couple of months ago involving none other than Katie Price who claimed that hunky Chris sent her flirty texts after an appearance on Loose Women.

But again, love prevailed, and Chris and Liv are still together even though their besties Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies recently split.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

This is probably one of 2017's most perfect couplings alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...oh, and she is his ex after all!

Camilla had a rough time in the Love Island villa, made worse by snakey contestant Johnny who ditched her for new islander Tyla and left poor Cam in tears. But everything happens for a reason and when sculpted-by-the-gods model Jamie walked in we knew they were made for each other.

Out of all the couples, this pair have kept things super low key since leaving the island and have focused mostly on charity work. However, they were spotted recently arguing in the street after an event which Jamie has now confessed was due to some online trolls harassing Camilla on Instagram.

If these two split then true love must be a lie - they are just perfect.

So there we have it. All the evidential proof you need that Love Island really DOES work. So if you're single, what are you waiting for? Put an ad out for 10 singletons, rent a villa in the sun and you're bound to find your match.

Or wait and apply for next year's series...we can't wait already!