Love Island star Sophie Gradon dead at 32

21 June 2018, 11:22

The former Miss GB appeared on the 2016 series of the ITV show.

Love Island star Sophie Garden has died aged 32. 

Police confirmed the body of a 32-year-old woman was found at a home in Medburn, near Newcastle.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

Sophie appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island (Image: Getty) 

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong confirmed the news on Facebook, paying tribute to his beautiful girlfriend's smile with a beaming selfie of the pair. 

He wrote: "I will never forget that smile. I love you so so much baby, you're my world forever and always."

Miss Great Britain also shared the devastating news, writing on Twitter: "Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time."

Sophie was Miss Great Britain 2009, and a fan favourite when she appeared on Love Island.

The reality star found love with Tom Powell in the Villa, and also enjoyed a fling with Katie Salmon after he was booted from the island on day 33. 

However, Sophie realised that she did love Tom, and quit the show a week later to see if things could thrive away from the cameras. 

Sadly they had split by November that year. 

Since the news of her death emerged, Twitter has been flooded with tributes from fans, other Islanders and reality stars. 

More to follow... 

