Michael Bublé's Sister In Law Reveals His Son Noah 'Is Recovering' From Cancer!

His sister has revealed that that Noah's battle with cancer is nearly over.

Back in November it was revealed that Michael Bublé's three-year-old son had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The world was shocked by the saddening news and there was a mass outpouring from fans wishing little Noah, Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana the best.

After the diagnosis a spokesperson for Michael announced that he and his wife were cancelling all work commitments until Noah had made a full recovery including his hosting gig at this month's BRIT Awards.

But recently, after Argentinian reporter Tomas Dente got in touch with Noah's aunt Daniela Lopilato, some fantastic news has emerged!

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) onOct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

On Argentinian TV show Nosotros a la mañana this week, he shared a message from Danielle which read...

'Yes, Noah is recovering and we're very happy that's the case. His parents will speak when they want to do so.'

He added: 'There's a sentence which I think is wonderful and has to do with the information a colleague of mine had received and I insist there's no official confirmation because Noah's parents haven't spoken but in principle the youngster is on the mend.

'The sentence is, "The cancer has gone."

There is yet to be any official comment from Noah's parents but a representative has been contacted by Heart.co.uk for comment.