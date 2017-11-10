The Millenium Falcon Is Hiding In Surrey And Fans Have Spotted It On Google Earth

10 November 2017, 15:22

Millenium Falcon spotted in Surrey

Disney are filming the newest Star Wars in Surrey but didn't hide their props very well.

Sorry to shatter any illusions, but no, Star Wars isn't actually filmed in space.

It isn't even filmed in Hollywood but instead the far less glamorous location of Chertsey in Surrey, UK.

When filming a shoot of such a massive scale there are an insane amount of props and set involved, including the iconic Millenium Falcon which is the ship that belongs to Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo and his furry sidekick Chewbacca.

Millenium Falcon spotted in Surrey

In Hollywood, things like to be kept under wraps for as long as possible and Disney thought they had things on the down low after they hid the prop of the iconic space vessel behind some storage containers on location at Barrow Hills Golf Club in Longcross, Chertsey.

Read More: Disney Reveals 10 More Star Wars Films In The Pipeline

But they forgot about the eyes in the sky, namely Google maps, which has snapped it from above and had fans going mad!

The unmistakable shape of the Millenium Falcon can be recognised a mile off with its rounded back and two pointed front compartments so we are surprised its taken fans of the sci-fi franchise this long to spot it.

The next instalment of Star Wars called 'The Last Jedi' will hit cinemas on the 15th December.

