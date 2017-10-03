WATCH: These Runners Found Out They Have A Place In The London Marathon In An Amazing Way!

Clue: It involves Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah!

Every year thousands of people enter the ballot for a coveted place in the London Marathon.

The 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon will take place on Sunday 22nd April and has been held in the capital every year since 1981, so it's no wonder it's popular with both amateur and pro runners!

On marathon day London's streets are lined with well-wishers and cheerleaders encouraging their loved ones and even strangers along the 26.2 mile course which in the most part is run for charity.

So which lucky fundraisers have bagged a place?

A few people have been told already and by none other than Olympic champion distance runner Sir Mo Farah and here's how they found out the news...

A select lucky view received the good news straight from Sir Mo and the rest of next year's marathon hopeful's will receive word in the post throughout this week when a copy of the London Marathon Magazine arrives on their door step emblazoned with the words "You're In!".

A good run done this morning!! Just as well as my acceptance was in the post on my return!! @LondonMarathon #OMG #cantwait pic.twitter.com/sqRQMkeakY — Melissa Baker (@melisxbaker) October 2, 2017

If being told by running legend Mo wasn't exciting enough he will also be taking part in next year's marathon and the 2018 race will be his first since switching from track distances to road racing.

This will be Mo's third London Marathon and we're sure the whole of London and many from across the country will pour onto the streets to show him some love on race day!