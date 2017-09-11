Tongues are already wagging about this Strictly partnership

11 September 2017, 15:39

Mollie King Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly’s Mollie King and AJ Pritchard spark romance rumours after cosy night in together.

Strictly speaking, we’re not even out of the starting blocks yet, but Mollie King has already sparked romance rumours with her professional dance partner AJ Pritchard.

The pair, who were partnered up on Saturday night’s launch show, have already started gushing over each other on social media.

Read more: Strictly Curse Speculation About EastEnders Davood Ghadami's Model Partner

And it seems their close bond was cemented as they watched the recording of the show together during a ‘cosy night’ at her house.

This adorable video, which Mollie shared with her 916,000 followers on Twitter, shows how comfortable she feels in AJ’s company.

Mollie captioned the clip with the message: “So we might just be watching this together. Couldn’t be happier! Let’s do this @aj11ace xx #strictly”

She then shared a video to her Instagram showing the dreamy dancers in a close embrace.

 

When you've literally learnt ONE move and are playing it totally cool #AboutLastNight @aj11ace

A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) onSep 10, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

 

As innocent as the posts are, it hasn’t stopped some fans jumping to the conclusion that there’s more than just dance training going on!

It comes after The Saturday’s star hinted she would be open to a relationship on the show.

Mollie has been linked with many eligible bachelors in the past, and most famously had a relationship with model David Gandy.

Trending on Heart

The new trailer for Aardman Animations Early

Watch! Aardman are back with the first trailer for Early Man

Fifty Shades Freed Canvas

The New Fifty Shades 'Freed' Trailer Looks Like The Most Dramatic One Yet
New Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas with a love

New 'Strictly' Head Judge Shirley Ballas Makes A Big Impression
Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Shocked

Ant McPartlin Is Spotted Out And About With His Best Friend...But It's Not Dec!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Lauren and Abi Branning, EastEnders

CONFIRMED: Two Huge EastEnders Stars Are Leaving

Stacey Solomon Finally Moves Kids Out Her Bedroom

Stacey Solomon Finally Moves Kids Out Her Bedroom After NINE YEARS
Peter Kay We Are Manchester Getty

Peter Kay Gives Defiant Speech In Wake Of Manchester Attacks

michael family gogglebox

Viewers Are Freaking Out Over Gogglebox's Michaels Family's New Living Room
Bruce Forsyth Strictly Come Dancing Tribute

Strictly Come Dancing Tribute To Bruce Forsyth Will Bring Viewers To Tears