Tongues are already wagging about this Strictly partnership

Strictly’s Mollie King and AJ Pritchard spark romance rumours after cosy night in together.

Strictly speaking, we’re not even out of the starting blocks yet, but Mollie King has already sparked romance rumours with her professional dance partner AJ Pritchard.

The pair, who were partnered up on Saturday night’s launch show, have already started gushing over each other on social media.

And it seems their close bond was cemented as they watched the recording of the show together during a ‘cosy night’ at her house.

This adorable video, which Mollie shared with her 916,000 followers on Twitter, shows how comfortable she feels in AJ’s company.

So we might just be watching this together Couldn't be happier!!! Let's do this @aj11ace xx #strictly pic.twitter.com/AgqYovU0YU — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) September 10, 2017

Mollie captioned the clip with the message: “So we might just be watching this together. Couldn’t be happier! Let’s do this @aj11ace xx #strictly”

She then shared a video to her Instagram showing the dreamy dancers in a close embrace.

When you've literally learnt ONE move and are playing it totally cool #AboutLastNight @aj11ace A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) onSep 10, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

As innocent as the posts are, it hasn’t stopped some fans jumping to the conclusion that there’s more than just dance training going on!

It comes after The Saturday’s star hinted she would be open to a relationship on the show.

Mollie has been linked with many eligible bachelors in the past, and most famously had a relationship with model David Gandy.