A 50 Shades Of Grey Musical Could Be On The Cards

'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Children Are All Grown Up
As the new series of Lemony Snicket launches on Netflix we see where the three HUGELY unlucky orphans in Lemony Snicket's classic tale are 12 years on...
The sauciest film of the decade could be getting a stage version!
It's nearly February, which means its nearly the time that the much awaited sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, 'Darker', will touch down in cinemas.
And if the buzz around that isn't enough, theres more exciting news, there's rumours flying that there might be a MUSICAL version of the film on the cards which is making us even more giddy.
A source spoke about a potential stage show version to The Sun and said "Producers know it will sell out in minutes. There have been talks and although these things can take years to plan, they know it will be a big success".
If it was to happen we think it would make the ULTIMATE hen party night out!
When author of the bestselling novels, E L James, was approached about the possibility of the stage version she played it coy and gave nothing away saying “Someone asked me about that. Who knows? Never say never.”
British star James Corden will have a supporting role in Ocean's Eight, the female spin-off of hit heist movie Ocean's Eleven, alongside Rihanna and Sandra Bullock.
Disney have released a sneak preview of Emma Watson singing in The Beauty And The Beast and it's beautiful...
TV channel TLC went on a mission to find the UK's favourite cinematic snog!
