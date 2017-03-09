Cheeky Alan Rickman STOLE From Gringotts Bank While Filming Harry Potter!

The 'F Rating' Is An AMAZING Thing For Women In Film And Here's Why...
IMDb has added a new F rating system to recognise the contributions of women in the film industry, as well as movies that feature great, female-fronted storylines...
The late actor apparently had nimble fingers when it came to the props on set of the Harry Potter movies.
Out of all the Harry Potter characters, you would think the slippery Malfoy family would be the best at stealing but according to Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the films, this isn't true!
Apparently, it was actually the late great Alan Rickman who played Severus Snape in the films who was best at nabbing props from the set.
Jason told BANG Showbiz: “It was very difficult to steal things because Alan [Rickman] – God love him – he nicked all of the Gringotts coins on the very first day he did Goblins and swiped in and out like a supermarket”
He admitted he could never get away with it like Alan could.
We'd certainly try and swipe something if we were lucky enough to star in the films!
IMDb has added a new F rating system to recognise the contributions of women in the film industry, as well as movies that feature great, female-fronted storylines...
It's official JK Rowling has written the script for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel... but this Tweet just makes us want to scream!
The movie musical was mistakenly announced to be the winner of Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.
Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 89th Academy Awards in LA.
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Comments