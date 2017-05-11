Fans Left 'Cringing' At David Beckham's Acting Debut In King Arthur Trailer

Play King Arthur Legend of the Sword Movie Clip "Both Hands" - Charlie Hunnam & David Beckham 00:58

With more than a week to go, before the film opens in cinemas, people have already flocked to Twitter to poke fun at Beckham's performance.

David Beckham might want to stick to the day job from now on, as fans haven't been impressed with his latest attempt to break into the world of acting.

The retired footballer reportedly has movie buffs "cringing" over his lacklustre cameo in director Guy Ritchie's latest blockbuster, King Arthur.

There's been plenty of hype around the retelling of the classic story due to its all-star cast which includes Jude Law and Charlie Hunnam, but it seems the reception to David's efforts have been a little lukewarm.

Beckham is almost unrecognisable in the film and is seen sporting a prosthetic fake nose and gruesome make-up to help disguise his handsome looks.

Craig Kent commented: Just watched the Beckham clip in King Arthur. Literally had to cover my eyes was so cringe,'' while John Peneveyre added: "Just heard a clip of Mr David Beckham in the new King Arthur film oh god it's cringe.''

"Not sure if Posh should dust off the Oscars dress just yet after seeing King Arthur trailer," teased Ossie Ikeogu.

Apparently, the clip was even enough to put some off the film completely, with a user named Random Thoughts posting: "OMG I just watched David Beckham trying to act. I was looking forward to King Arthur but I'm not gonna watch it now. Looks awful!!''

It comes weeks after the father-of-four posted a photo of himself in full make-up for the role on Instagram, complete with false teeth and grisly scars.

He posted the teasing caption: "Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie.''

King Arthur will officially release in UK cinemas on May 19.