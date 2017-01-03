Emma Watson Proves She Can Sing In This Beauty And The Beast Clip

Play Beauty and the Beast - Trailer - Official Disney | HD 02:01

Disney have released a sneak preview of Emma Watson singing in The Beauty And The Beast and it's beautiful...

As if Emma Watson couldn't be any more perfect than she already is. Not only has she got a degree in English Literature from Oxford and Brown University, but she can act, model, campaign for human rights and now it's bee revealed that the girl can sing!

The producers of Beauty and the Beast have released a clip of the 26-year-old singing for the upcoming movie soundtrack and boy has she got a set of lungs on her!

The snippet is from 'Something There' which is sung the moment where Belle realises there is something good about the Beast, and comes just a week after a similar clip was leaked by an unofficial Instagram account.

Ever since it was announced that Emma Watson would be playing Belle in Disney's live action remake of the Beauty and the Beast, fans have been dubious over the star's singing talents.

This will be Emma Watson's first singing character.

However, it would appear that she has restored faith in her fans as her angelic voice in the 33 second clip clearly shows she is musically talented.

The new film will use songs from the 1991 original animated film, as well as introducing three new, previously unheard songs by that film's composer, Alan Menken (whose other credits include The Little Mermaid and Aladdin).

Directed by Bill Condon (Twilight: Breaking Dawn), the film also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast and Luke Evans as Gaston, while Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Ian McKellen voice the talking furniture in the Beast's castle.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be in cinemas in March 2017.