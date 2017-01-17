Gutted! Emma Watson Turned Down The Role Of Mia In La La Land

Emma Watson has missed out on a handful awards since turning down the lead in the Golden Globe award winning 'La La Land'.

There's no denying that when you're Emma Watson, you don't need to accept every role that comes along - hell, it's not like she needs the money!

But she may come to regret her decision not to star in the award winning musical film, La La Land.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land. Picture | La La Land

The film is set in Los Angeles and the storyline follows Sebastian, a jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling, falls in love with an aspiring actress, Mia who is played by Emma Stone.

Now, the film's director Damien Chazelle, admitted that he had originally planned for Emma Watson and Miles Teller to play Sebastian and Mia.

Chazelle previously told Uproxx: 'The casting of this movie during the six years it took to get made went through lots of permutations, and it’s true there was a moment where Emma Watson and Miles Teller were doing it.

"And neither of those casting things wound up lasting or working out."



La La Land scooped six Golden Globe awards earlier this year, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

The news comes as Emma Watson, 26, has revealed that before taking on the role of Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, she turned down the chance to star in Disney's 'Cinderella'.

She accepted the role of Belle in the upcoming live-action adaptation because she can see certain similarities between herself and her on-screen character.



Emma Watson stars as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Picture | Disney

She explained: "I didn't know they were going to make 'Beauty And The Beast' at the time I turned down 'Cinderella'.

"But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did. She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that's the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice."

Emma was initially reluctant to accept the part, but agreed to do so after she was afforded the opportunity to shape Belle in her own way.

She told Total Film magazine: "In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring."



Emma Watson turned down the role of Disney's Cinderella. Picture | PA

Emma previously admitted to changing her character's backstory to make her a more empowering figure.

The actress - who is a vocal campaigner for equal rights for women - said: "I was like, 'Well, there was never very much information or detail at the beginning of the story as to why Belle didn't fit in, other than she liked books.

"Also, what is she doing with her time?' So we created a backstory for her, which was that she had invented a kind of washing machine, so that, instead of doing laundry, she could sit and use that time to read instead. So, yeah, we made Belle an inventor."

Emma stars alongside the likes of Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the Bill Condon-directed movie.