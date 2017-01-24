Watch The Oscars Nominations Roll In Live From LA Right Here!

By Alice Westoby , 24th January 2017, 13:33

Play

Oscar Nominations 2017: Live Stream

Awards season is well under way and its nearly time for the most glam awards show of them all...the Oscars!

Comments

The Academy Awards are almost here!

And everyone knows that the Oscars are famously the most glamorous of all award shows in the calendar. 

Watch the nominations roll in live from LA on the live stream above.

It's the 89th Academy Awards!

Here are the categories for this years awards which will take place on the 26th February and will be hosted by US chat show star Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
 
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
 
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
 
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
 
Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
 
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
 
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
 
Dev Patel - Lion

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Cinematography Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Costume Design Nominees

Allied
 
Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them
 
Florence Foster Jenkins
 
Jackie
 
La La Land

Best Directing Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees

Fire at Sea
 
I Am Not Your Negro
 
Life, Animated
 
O.J: Made In America

Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees

Extremis
 
4.1 Miles
 
Joe's Violin
 
Wanton My Homeland
 
The White Helmets

Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Foreign Language Film Nominees

Land of Mine - Denmark
 
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
 
The Salesman - Iran
 
Tanna - Australia
 
Toni Erdmann - Germany

Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Music (Original Score) Nominees

Jackie
 
La La Land
 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Passengers

Best Music (Original Song) Nominees

Audition - La La Land
 
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
 
City Of Stars - La La Land
 
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
 
How Far I'll Go - Moana

Best Production Design Nominees

Arrival
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
 
Hail Caesar!
 
La La Land
 
Passengers

Best Short Film Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs
 
La Femme et le TGV
 
Silent Nights
 
Sing
 
Timecode

Best Sound Editing Nominees 

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Editing Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Sound Mixing Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La La Land
 
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
 
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Best Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Books

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

 

Movies hot tipped to bag many of the big awards at this year's Oscars include musical flick La La Land which has already won seven Golden Globes this year and also animated Disney adventure, Moana.

But while we wait for awards night, lets reminisce about Oscars past.

Relive the best bits and funniest gaffes from the Oscars 2016 here!

Movies

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 2003's Biggest Sellers!

1pm - 2pm

Watch heart TV

  • Kevin Lyttle Turn Me On

    Now

    iTunes

  • Beyonce Crazy In Love

    13:29

    iTunes

  • Girls Aloud Sound Of The Underground

    13:22

    iTunes

  • Christina Aguilera Beautiful

    13:19

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart