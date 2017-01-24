Watch The Oscars Nominations Roll In Live From LA Right Here!

Play Oscar Nominations 2017: Live Stream

Awards season is well under way and its nearly time for the most glam awards show of them all...the Oscars!

The Academy Awards are almost here!

And everyone knows that the Oscars are famously the most glamorous of all award shows in the calendar.

Watch the nominations roll in live from LA on the live stream above.

It's the 89th Academy Awards!

Here are the categories for this years awards which will take place on the 26th February and will be hosted by US chat show star Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences





Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Cinematography Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Costume Design Nominees

Allied

Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Directing Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J: Made In America





Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Wanton My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Foreign Language Film Nominees

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Swedish

The Salesman - Iran

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany

Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Music (Original Score) Nominees

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Music (Original Song) Nominees

Audition - La La Land

Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls

City Of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana





Best Production Design Nominees

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Short Film Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode





Best Sound Editing Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Editing Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Sound Mixing Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi





Best Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon





Doctor Strange





The Jungle Books





Kubo and the Two Strings





Rogue One: A Star Wars Story





Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.





Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees

To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.

Movies hot tipped to bag many of the big awards at this year's Oscars include musical flick La La Land which has already won seven Golden Globes this year and also animated Disney adventure, Moana.

But while we wait for awards night, lets reminisce about Oscars past.