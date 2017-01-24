Watch The Oscars Nominations Roll In Live From LA Right Here!

By Alice Westoby , 24th January 2017, 13:33
Oscar Nominations 2017: Live Stream
Awards season is well under way and its nearly time for the most glam awards show of them all...the Oscars!
The Academy Awards are almost here!
And everyone knows that the Oscars are famously the most glamorous of all award shows in the calendar.
Watch the nominations roll in live from LA on the live stream above.
It's the 89th Academy Awards!
Here are the categories for this years awards which will take place on the 26th February and will be hosted by US chat show star Jimmy Kimmel.
Best Picture Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Animated Feature Film Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Cinematography Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Costume Design Nominees
Allied
Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Directing Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J: Made In America
Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Wanton My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Foreign Language Film Nominees
Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany
Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Music (Original Score) Nominees
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Music (Original Song) Nominees
Audition - La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
City Of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
Best Production Design Nominees
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Short Film Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Sound Editing Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Editing Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Sound Mixing Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Best Visual Effects Nominees
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Books
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees
To be announced at 1.18pm on Tuesday 24th January.
Movies hot tipped to bag many of the big awards at this year's Oscars include musical flick La La Land which has already won seven Golden Globes this year and also animated Disney adventure, Moana.
But while we wait for awards night, lets reminisce about Oscars past.
