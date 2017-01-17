OOPS! Rebel Wilson Tries Her Hands At Stunts On The Set Of Pitch Perfect 3

Gutted! Emma Watson Turned Down The Role Of Mia In La La Land
Emma Watson has missed out on a handful awards since turning down the lead in the Golden Globe award winning 'La La Land'.
Filming for Pitch Perfect 3 is well underway and Rebel Wilson is up to no good on set!
Rebel Wilson is one of the most hilarious female comedy actors right now and we are so excited to see that she's back on the set of musical film Pitch Perfect for it's third instalment.
The 36-year-old shared some behind the scenes snaps and clips onto her Instagram page including one video of a stunt 'gone wrong'.
She shared the following clip in which she said '12 hours later' before kicking the stunt man in a sensitive area! Poor guy...
She also captioned the clip 'Sorry Niko #PitchPerfect3 #StuntTraining' making us think she might need a bit more time to practice!
Seeing her antics is definitely making fans incredibly excited for the next in the series of a capella flicks.
The sauciest film of the decade could be getting a stage version!
As the new series of Lemony Snicket launches on Netflix we see where the three HUGELY unlucky orphans in Lemony Snicket's classic tale are 12 years on...
British star James Corden will have a supporting role in Ocean's Eight, the female spin-off of hit heist movie Ocean's Eleven, alongside Rihanna and Sandra Bullock.
