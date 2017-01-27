WATCH! Taylor Swift and Zayn Tease Fifty Shades Darker With This Saucy Video

Play ZAYN, Taylor Swift - I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) 04:16

We have been FINALLY treated to the official soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker which is due to be released on Valentine's Day 2017!

There's only a few weeks to go until we hyperventilate whilst watching Jamie Dornan strip off on the big screen!

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik dropped the visuals for their sexy track 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which is set to feature in the sequel to the steamy film franchise next month.

The moody video, sees Taylor lounging in lingerie as she and Zayn prowl around a hotel in hopes of reconnecting with each other.

As you can imagine the response to the track has been crazy, with the song debuting at No.1 in the iTunes charts.

The video comes after Taylor and Zayn announced to fans on Instagram that they have recorded a single for the new flick.

She also posted a teaser clip of the track which is now available to buy on iTunes and to listen to on Apple music...

Zayn is famously in a relationship with Taylor's bestie, Gigi Hadid, so it was only a matter of time before the pair teamed up musically but it has still sent fans into meltdown!

ZAYN & TAYLOR — Elfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) December 9, 2016

Taylor made a break with music to come back with a Zayn collab I can't believe my life rn I'm truly shook #IDontWannaLiveForever — smiljana (@baldzaynstan) December 9, 2016

When you're listening to #idontwannaliveforever and then realizing zayn and taylor made it together pic.twitter.com/5dxWHmg2UZ — Amy (@Real_Amy_Adams) December 9, 2016

A TAYLOR SWIFT AND ZAYN SINGLE IS THE PLOT TWIST I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED IN 2016. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 9, 2016

It's certainly got us excited for the new film next February that's for sure!