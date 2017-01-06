It's Official! This Hollywood Kiss Has Been Voted The Top Movie Smooch EVER

WATCH! We Gave Tom Daley The Ultimate Ab Test But He Wasn't Expecting THIS
The Olympic diver sat down with Heart.co.uk
TV channel TLC went on a mission to find the UK's favourite cinematic snog!
With plenty to choose from, its no mean feat to find the nations favourite movie kiss of all time!
But the folks at TLC endeavoured to do so and surveyed 2,000 British adults to find out which snog topped the list.
And unsurprisingly the winner was....
Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet famously locked lips as their characters Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater stood on the bow of the doomed passenger liner in James Cameron's epic 1997 disaster movie.
We agree it is a worthy winner! But what else made the top ten?
The poll was conducted by TLC to celebrate the launch of its new TV show, 'Love At First Kiss', which will air on Wednesdays at 9pm from January 11 and will incite participants to kiss their fellow contestants with no introduction.
First impressions will really count on this new show!
