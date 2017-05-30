Loveable Paddington Returns In The Trailer For The Starry 'Paddington 2'

Here's What Disney's Beauty And The Beast Looks Like Underneath The CGI!
Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson are the latest stars to join the cast of Paddington 2.
After the surprise success of the first film back in 2014 (it even nabbed a BAFTA nomination), Paddington has been awarded a new sequel.
However, things have moved on from when he first turned up on the doorstep of the Browns' family home in London.
Hugh Grant stars in the first trailer for Paddington 2
Paddington is now happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community.
While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it.
But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…
Ben Whishaw is back as the voice of the very polite Paddington Bear, with co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton and Jim Broadbent.
However, there are two new faces that will become familiar in Paddington's life: Hugh Grant who plays Phoenix Buchanan and Brendan Gleeson who plays safecracker Knuckled McGinty.
Can't wait? Well, sadly, you'll to have to, as Paddington 2 won't be in cinemas until 10th November 2017.
So until then, pull up a chair and enjoy some marmalade on toast – because we know he'll be doing the same!
