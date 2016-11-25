New Year TV Specials That You Just Can't Miss!

From the new series of Sherlock, to the LAST EVER Great British Bake Off as we know, here's the shows that you NEED to see this Christmas and New Year.

Amongst the eating, the wrapping, the unwrapping, the drinking, the socialising, the travelling and the family visits, there's always time for a bit of telly at Christmas.

From the new series of Sherlock, to the LAST EVER Great British Bake Off as we know, here's the shows that you need to hunker down to this festive season.

Great British Bake Off

It's the last time we'll watch the Great British Bake Off as we know it. Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc are back together for one last blowout, where they will be setting Christmassy challenges for four bakers from the past series. And there's going to be TWO episodes. Result!

BBC 1

Bear Hunt

This adaptation of Michael Rosen's childhood classic, We're Going On A Bear Hunt, is made by the same clever people who brought us The Snowman. The story has been made longer with Rosen himself playing the bear who is being sought after by siblings Stan, Katie, Rosie, Max and Rufus the dog.

Channel 4

Mrs Brown's Boys

It's the comedy that splits the nation. Nevertheless, it's back with two Christmas specials. in the first episode, Agnes comes over all Scrooge-like and in the second Grandad gets a new stairlift and a prescription for medical marijuana.

BBC 1

Sherlock

Fans having been awaiting the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock with much anticipation, and this Christmas will see all of our dreams come true. Sherlock is back with not one but THREE feature-length episodes. Moriarty is definitely dead, so who will be the bad guy this time? Culverton Smith (Toby Jones) has been described by the team as "the darkest villain we've ever written." Eek!

BBC 1

Outnumbered

It's been nearly three years since we last saw the Brockman family and they've seriously grown up! In this 40-minute Christmas special, the family needs to carry out a special mission for Grandad. As ever, nothing goes smoothly as they encounter car problems, child problems, parent problems, emotional problems etc.

BBC 1

Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi's Time Lord joins forces with a comic-book superhero to save New York from a deadly alien threat. But the superhero, played by Justin Chatwin, may not be all he's cracked up to be.

BBC 1

The Last Dragonslayer

This feature-length adventure is an adaptation of the books by Jasper Fforde. This Christmas the doors are opened to a world where wizards a and magic coexist with TV and supermarkets. Starring Ricky Tomlinson, Richard E. Grant and Paulin Collins. Follow the adventures of orphan heroine Jennifer Strange as she's thrust into the world of dragon-slaying.

Sky 1

Birds of a Feather

The comedy is heading out to Tangier, Morocco, on it's first location-based Christmas special in almost 20 years. The Essex girls get kidnapped and stranded in the desert. Just your standard Christmas out of Chigwell then!

ITV

Witness for the Prosecution

Last year's Agatha Christie adaptation, And Then There Were None, had us hooked so here's hoping this one does too. Set in 1920s London, Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall plays glamorous and rich Emily French, who appears to have been murdered for her fortune.

BBC 1

Call the Midwife

It's snowing in Poplar when Nonnatus House gets an unlikely call. Hope Clinic in South Africa is understaffed and underfunded and faces closure, so the nuns and nurses head out there to save it.

BBC 1

Strictly Come Dancing

It's Len Goodman's last Strictly Come Dancing so be sure to tune in! Past contestants Denise Lewis, Frankie Bridge, Pam Stephenson, Ainsley Harriott, Heart's Gethin Jones and Melvin Odoom will take to the floor for this Christmassy special.

BBC 1

Last Tango in Halifax

Instead of a fourth series, this two-part special is set two years after Kate's tragic death. Caroline has found a new job and a new love interest. Gillian is now married but still haunted by issues from her past. On a happier note, Celia and Alan are focussed on amateur dramatics.

BBC 1

Eastenders

Max Branning is heading back to Walford on Christmas Day, much to the surprise of the Brannings. Will things explode like a cracker? Will the Beales have to watch their backs? Plus, Phil's liver isn't doing well. Will this Christmas be his last?

BBC 1

Coronation Street

Leanne's half-sister Toyah Battersby returns to the cobbles on Boxing Day, after 13 years away from Weatherfield, for a festive family reunion. But she's not alone.

ITV

Emmerdale

As Ashley's dementia worsens, Nichola and Jimmy reunite. It's a happy Christmas from Zac who finishes with Joannie... Awkward.

ITV

For more releases, trailers and official timings be sure to check back. For all things Christmas telly, bookmark this page!