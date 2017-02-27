Play Shocking Oscars Mix-Up: Moonlight Wins Best Picture Over La La Land 02:01

The movie musical was mistakenly announced to be the winner of Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

'Moonlight' was the winner of the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars on Sunday - but 'La La Land' was initially read out as having scooped the honour in an awkward error made by production staff.

Chaos reigned at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre when veteran actor Warren Beatty mistakenly announced the winner of the night's most prestigious honour had gone to the musical - which had been favourite to take the accolade - only for the acceptance speeches to be interrupted when the blunder was realised and the real winner revealed!

The 'La La Land' team were told: "I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. This is not a joke, 'Moonlight' has won Best Picture. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

Warren then said: "This is not a joke, I'm afraid I read the wrong thing." to which the audience looked mortified.

Host Jimmy Kimmel then took to the stage and said: "This is very unfortunate what happened. I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway, why can't we just give out a whole bunch?"

Warren - who was presenting the award with Faye Dunaway - had taken some time to read out the winner and explained he had been given the wrong envelope.

He said: "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, 'La La Land' - that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye. "I wasn’t trying to be funny."

He then re-presented the prize to 'Moonlight' but director Barry Jenkins appeared too stunned by the turn of events to give a proper speech.

Earlier in the evening, Mahershala Ali - who stars in the film opposite Naomie Harris - picked up the Best Supporting Actor prize, while the film also took the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

But despite their disappointment when it came to Best Picture, La La Land still walked away with a colossal six Oscars including Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Screenplay.