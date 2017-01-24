Here's The Reason Why TV And Film Villains Are ALWAYS British!

By Alice Westoby

A linguist has uncovered the reason why Bond villains are always British...

Why Do All Villains Have British Accents?

Have you ever noticed how movie villains always seem to have posh British accents?

Think of Bond villains, Lord Voldemort, Hannibal Lecter, Saruman...the list goes on! And its making us think that people don't trust us Brits or something...

Hannibal Lecter The Silence Of The Lambs

Well apparently thats EXACTLY right.

Linguist Chi Luu said that those who speak Received Pronunciation or with a posh British accent are perceived to be more educated but less trustworthy a "good start for a villain".

Read More: Mysterious #FollowTheSpiders Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Freaking Out!

In an academic journal website she wrote "Speakers of the prestige Received Pronunciation (RP) accent (otherwise known as the Queen's English or BBC English) are regularly evaluated by non-RP speakers as more educated, intelligent, competent, physically attractive, and generally of a higher socioeconomic class."

Saruman Lord of the Rings

"At the same time, in terms of social attractiveness, those same posh RP speakers are consistently rated less trustworthy, kind, sincere, and friendly than speakers of non-RP accents."

For a long time now directors have persistently cast us Brits as the bad guy, but this could be changing thanks to more 'cockney' castings such as the villain in Deadpool.

Anyway, at least she said those with posh British accents are "intelligent" and "physically attractive" - every cloud!

