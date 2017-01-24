Here's The Reason Why TV And Film Villains Are ALWAYS British!

A linguist has uncovered the reason why Bond villains are always British...

Have you ever noticed how movie villains always seem to have posh British accents?

Think of Bond villains, Lord Voldemort, Hannibal Lecter, Saruman...the list goes on! And its making us think that people don't trust us Brits or something...

Well apparently thats EXACTLY right.

Linguist Chi Luu said that those who speak Received Pronunciation or with a posh British accent are perceived to be more educated but less trustworthy a "good start for a villain".

In an academic journal website she wrote "Speakers of the prestige Received Pronunciation (RP) accent (otherwise known as the Queen's English or BBC English) are regularly evaluated by non-RP speakers as more educated, intelligent, competent, physically attractive, and generally of a higher socioeconomic class."

"At the same time, in terms of social attractiveness, those same posh RP speakers are consistently rated less trustworthy, kind, sincere, and friendly than speakers of non-RP accents."

For a long time now directors have persistently cast us Brits as the bad guy, but this could be changing thanks to more 'cockney' castings such as the villain in Deadpool.