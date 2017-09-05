Our Two Favourites Have Been Officially Confirmed As The Hosts For Dancing On Ice!

This ITV pair will be fronting the ice skating show when it returns to screens soon.

We were over the moon when the shock news broke that Dancing On Ice would be coming back, but after this recent confirmation we are practically beside ourselves.

Three years after it left our screens it is making a triumphant return with previous hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on presenting duties!

The This Morning duo were the original hosts of the celebrity skating show and now ITV bosses have revealed the pair will be returning the ice to welcome the next celebrity cohort into the competition.

The announcement was made during yesterday's instalment of This Morning when an ice sculpture of the pair was placed on display outside of the ITV studios confirming their roles in the show.

Despite the presenters staying the same, things will be mixed up on the training rink as skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be returning to the show as judges instead of coaches as they were previously.

Professional skater Sylvain Longchambon will be taking their place in the role as coach to rumoured stars such as Candice Brown of Great British Bake Off Fame and Coronation Street actress Kate McGlynn.

The last time a series of the show aired singer Ray Quinn was crowned the winner.