10 Tracks That Nailed The 90s

Corrie Drama - Ken Barlow's Attacker Will Be Revealed NEXT WEEK!
Soap's biggest whodunnit of the year is about to explode...
The top hits from the era that bought you the Spice Girls, Britney Spears, Brit Pop and more…
It's undeniable that the 90s made some of the biggest contributions to music! In just ten years the charts served up a string of tunes that are still able to fill the dance floor.
From the rise of Brit pop acts like Blur to the Spice Girls who bought us "Wannabe", we've rounded up the best hits that helped define a generation!
Make sure you listen to 90s at 9 where he'll be playing some of the decades greatest hits.
Christina Aguilera
East 17
Gabrielle
Lighthouse Family
Mark Morrison
N Trance
No Doubt
Oasis
Savage Garden
Snap !
Spice Girls
TLC
Soap's biggest whodunnit of the year is about to explode...
No Mary, Mel or Sue - but 'The Great British Bake Off' is still set to get off to a massive start this year.
Now playing: The best feel good music
Comments