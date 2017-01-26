Ed Sheeran Is Going On TOUR! Here's All The Dates

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker is heading out on the road to promote his new album divide.

Fans of Ed Sheeran can finally get the chance to see him live as he's announced dates for a brand new tour!

The 'Shape Of You' hitmaker will perform gigs across UK & Ireland, Europe, Mexico and Central & South America in an arena tour consisting of over 40 dates.

Ed's concerts are set to kick off in Italy on March 17 with dates running up until June.

British fans might want to get their hands on tickets for his UK shows, which will see him return to London The O2 for two nights on May 1st and 2nd, marking his first shows in the capital since his record-breaking stint at Wembley Stadium in July 2015.

Glasgow, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham are also on the line-up with dates starting from 12th April to 29th April.

General sale will commence on Thursday 2nd February at 10am GMT in the UK & Ireland and Europe.

The news comes after Ed Sheeran made a much welcomed return to social media after previously giving up Twitter to take a year-long break from music.

After posting a series of cryptic clues, the 26-year-old singer is finally back with TWO new singles, one of which he released the video for last week.

Fans of his folk-pop hit 'Castle On The Hill' will be pleased to know they can now watch the visuals for the catchy single.

Filmed in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk, the film follows a group of friends who went to his school.

It takes a look at his teenage years along with scenes of him returning home as a famed pop star, a theme which runs throughout the lyrics. The video has already racked up over 420,000 views in the first hour!

Fans of his second single 'Shape Of You' will have to hold out a little longer for a video.

Ed Sheeran UK & Ireland Tour Dates 2017

Wed 12 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 13 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Sun 16 Scotland Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Mon 17 Scotland Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Newcastle Arena

The 20 UK Newcastle Newcastle Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2