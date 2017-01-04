Ed Sheeran's Cryptic Messages Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Emma Thompson Drops TWO Dress Sizes In 6 Weeks Thanks To Kate Middleton's Diet Guru
Here's how actress Emma Thompson has dropped from a size 14 to a size 10.
Ed Sheeran has posted another cryptic post leading fans to believe his new album is titled '÷' and everybody is scratching their heads.
Ed Sheeran made much welcomed return to social media after previously giving up Twitter to take a year-long break from music.
Ed has posted another cryptic post with what appears to be the lyrics to his new song.
Taking to Twitter the flame-haired singer teased his comeback with a GIF featuring the words, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”
The latest tweet comes after Ed shared a short video clip with the divide symbol on his social media accounts along with the this Friday's date, alluding to the fact his third studio album is called "÷" and we could be hearing it sooner than we thought.
Naming his third LP '÷' would make sense as his previous record was 2014's 'X' and his debut record was '+'.
Ed made much welcomed return to social media on Sunday, after previously giving up Twitter to take a much-needed year-long break from music.
In a surprise comeback, the 'Thinking Out Loud's hitmaker took to his social media sites to share the release date with his six million followers.
In the short clip, he held up a piece of paper with the writing: "New Music Coming Friday!!"
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has been keeping us all on our toes for the last few weeks, and changed his profile pictures to a shade of blue on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on December 13, exactly a year after he went on hiatus.
We can't wait!
Here's how actress Emma Thompson has dropped from a size 14 to a size 10.
James Corden lovingly remembered how George Michael helped to create the Carpool Karaoke phenomenon on The Late Late Show...
1am - 4am
Destiny's Child Survivor
02:44
Jess Glynne Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
02:38
Daft Punk Get Lucky ft. Pharrell Williams
02:35
Katy Perry Firework
02:32
Comments