Ed Sheeran's Cryptic Messages Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Ed Sheeran has posted another cryptic post leading fans to believe his new album is titled '÷' and everybody is scratching their heads.

Ed Sheeran made much welcomed return to social media after previously giving up Twitter to take a year-long break from music.

Ed has posted another cryptic post with what appears to be the lyrics to his new song.

When I was six years old I broke my leg... A video posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onJan 3, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Taking to Twitter the flame-haired singer teased his comeback with a GIF featuring the words, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”

The latest tweet comes after Ed shared a short video clip with the divide symbol on his social media accounts along with the this Friday's date, alluding to the fact his third studio album is called "÷" and we could be hearing it sooner than we thought.

Naming his third LP '÷' would make sense as his previous record was 2014's 'X' and his debut record was '+'.

Ed made much welcomed return to social media on Sunday, after previously giving up Twitter to take a much-needed year-long break from music.

In a surprise comeback, the 'Thinking Out Loud's hitmaker took to his social media sites to share the release date with his six million followers.

In the short clip, he held up a piece of paper with the writing: "New Music Coming Friday!!"

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has been keeping us all on our toes for the last few weeks, and changed his profile pictures to a shade of blue on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on December 13, exactly a year after he went on hiatus.

We can't wait!