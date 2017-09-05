Nick Knowles With Mystery Woman At TV Choice Awards Days After TOWIE Fling

5 September 2017, 07:49

Nick Knowles TV Choice Awards

Only days after dating Pascal Craymer he was spotted with this mystery woman at the TV Choice Awards.

Last night was a good one for TV presenter Nick Knowles! His show DIY SOS bagged a TV choice award and he was seen on the red carpet with a stunning brunette by his side.

But this left many questioning where his new fling, ex-TOWIE star Pascal Craymer was? The pair have been spotted out and about on a number of dates recently and a spokesperson for Pascal confirmed the romance.

Read More: Nick Knowles Confirms His Unlikely Romance With This TOWIE Star

A source close to the pair also revealed to The Sun: "Things between Nick and Pascal are going really well. There’s no pressure, they’re taking things slow and seeing how things go, but there’s definitely another evening out in the pipeline."

But could things have REALLY slowed down for the pair as Pascal was nowhere to be seen last night while Nick posed for photos with a mystery beauty.

Nick Knowles and mystery woman

Nick Knowles and mystery woman at the TV Choice Awards| Picture: PA

Things  got a bit more awkward in the romance department for Nick as his ex , Hollyoaks star Gemma Outen, also attended last night's award show.

The pair had a tense encounter after Nick had to walk past her table to collect his award and an insider told The Sun how the awkward moment unfolded.

They revealed: "Nick won for DIY SOS and walked by Gemma's table but didn't look at her. Her boyfriend was seen saying something to congratulate him on the win and he shook his hand while Gemma looked on."


