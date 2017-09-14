Noel Fielding Sparks Complaints With Fridge Antics

14 September 2017, 11:51

Noel Fielding - Great British Bake Off

Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding’s fridge controversy has attracted four times as many complaints as Sarah Harding’s ‘antics’ on Celebrity Big Brother.

While most of us were giggling over the filthy innuendos during Tuesday night’s Great British Bake Off, it seems others were left genuinely angry after Noel was filmed hiding in a fridge.

Read more: Last Night's Bake Off Episode Featured The Filthiest Baking Innuendo Yet!

The TV watchdog Ofcom say they’ve received 24 complaints after the presenter was seen climbing out of the refrigerator during a gag with Sandi Toksvig.

Many viewers claimed the stunt was irresponsible and children could be tempted to try it themselves.

Anyone around in the 70s may remember a terrifying public service video what warned about the dangers of children dying after being trapped in abandoned fridges.

Ofcom say they will be assessing all the complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.

When former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding was seen performing a sex act on Chad Johnson in Celebrity Big Brother, just six people complained. 

Watch more: Bake Off contestants face the hilarious fortune cookie challenge

Great British Bake Off Fortune Cookie Challenge

00:45

Trending on Heart

beyonce Makes First Public Appearance After Having

Beyonce Makes First Public Appearance After Having Twins

Alan Carr beard

Fans Are Horrified By Alan Carr's New Beard!

Worst The Chase Team Ever

Last Night's Chase Contestants Have Been Labelled The Worst EVER Team
Cheryl and Sarah Harding Feud End Twitter

Fans Call For A Reunion After Sarah Harding Takes THIS Step To End Cheryl Feud

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Emmerdale Christian Grey Style Character

Emmerdale Fans Get Flustered Over Sexy Christian Grey Style Character
Serena Williams Baby

Serena Williams Announces Baby Name In Adorable Home Video

Doc Martin is back for a new series

Doc Martin Returns With A Dramatic Wedding

Gok Wan on Heart

Gok Wan Explains Why Cellulite Is Sexy In Hilarious Game

mary berry

Mary Berry To Front Second Show To Rival Bake Off