After An Awkward La La Land Mix Up Moonlight Wins Best Picture At The Oscars 2017!

By Alice Westoby, 27th February 2017, 06:24

Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 89th Academy Awards in LA.

La La Land and Moonlight Best Picture Mix Up

As always, finishing off the awards season is the most glamorous red carpet affair of them all - the Oscars!

The 89th Academy Awards took place last night at the prestigious star studded Dolby Theatre.

La La Land was the star of the show on the evening bagging a whopping SIX Academy Awards including Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

But awkwardly, the film was INCORRECTLY announced as winning the title of Best Picture at the awards.

When Bonnie and Clyde stars Beatty and Dunway opened their envelope to announce the winner it said 'Emma Stone - La La Land' which led them to name the film as the winner of Best Picture.

Sadly, the film's cast and crew were half way through their acceptance speech when the error was realised and rectified to announce that Moonlight had won best picture. 

Here is the list of winners in full:

Best Picture Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
Hidden Figures
 
Lion
 

Moonlight - WINNER

 
Fences
 
Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
Manchester by the Sea
 

Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea - WINNER

 
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
 
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
 
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
 
Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

Isabelle Huppert - Elle
 
Ruth Nega - Loving
 
Natalie Portman - Jackie
 

Emma Stone - La La Land - WINNER

 
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight - WINNER

 
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
 
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
 
Dev Patel - Lion
 

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

Viola Davis - Fences - WINNER

 
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
 
Nicole Kidman - Lion
 
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
 
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
 

Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

Kubo and the Two Strings
 
Moana
 
My Life as a Zucchini
 
The Red Turtle
 

Zootopia - WINNER

Best Animated Short Film Nominees

Blind Vaysha
 
Borrowed Time
 
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
 
Pearl
 

Piper - WINNER

 

Best Cinematography Nominees

Arrival
 

La La Land - WINNER

 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Silence
 

Best Costume Design Nominees

Allied
 
Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them
 
Florence Foster Jenkins
 
Jackie
 
La La Land
 

Best Director Nominees

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
 
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
 

Damien Chapelle - La La Land - WINNER

 
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
 
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
 

Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees

Fire at Sea
 
I Am Not Your Negro
 
Life, Animated 

O.J: Made In America - WINNER


Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees

Extremis
 
4.1 Miles
 
Joe's Violin
 
Wanton My Homeland
 

The White Helmets - WINNER

 

Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees

Arrival
 

Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER

 
Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film Nominees

Land of Mine - Denmark
 
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
 

The Salesman - Iran - WINNER

 
Tanna - Australia
 
Toni Erdmann - Germany
 

Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees

A Man Called Ove
 
Star Trek Beyond
 

Suicide Squad - WINNER

Best Music (Original Score) Nominees

Jackie
 

La La Land - WINNER

 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Passengers
 

Best Music (Original Song) Nominees

Audition - La La Land
 
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
 

City Of Stars - La La Land - WINNER

 
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
 
How Far I'll Go - Moana

Best Production Design Nominees 

Arrival
 
Hail Caesar!
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
 

La La Land - WINNER 

Passengers


Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs
 
La Femme et le TGV
 
Silent Nights
 

Sing - WINNER

Timecode
 

Best Costume Design Nominees

La La Land
 

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them - WINNER

 
Florence Foster Jenkins 
 
Jackie
 
Allied
 

Best Sound Editing Nominees 

Arrival - WINNER

Deepwater Horizon
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La La Land
 
Sully

Best Sound Mixing Nominees

Arrival
 

Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER

 
La La Land
 
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
 
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Best Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book - WINNER


Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees

Arrival
 
Fences
 
Hidden Figures
 
Lion
 

Moonlight - WINNER

 

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees

Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
The Lobster
 

Manchester by the Sea - WINNER

 
20th Century Women
 

Congratulations to all the winners! Let us know what you think of this year's results.

