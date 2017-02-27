By Alice Westoby, 27th February 2017, 06:24
Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 89th Academy Awards in LA.
As always, finishing off the awards season is the most glamorous red carpet affair of them all - the Oscars!
The 89th Academy Awards took place last night at the prestigious star studded Dolby Theatre.
La La Land was the star of the show on the evening bagging a whopping SIX Academy Awards including Best Actress and Best Screenplay.
But awkwardly, the film was INCORRECTLY announced as winning the title of Best Picture at the awards.
When Bonnie and Clyde stars Beatty and Dunway opened their envelope to announce the winner it said 'Emma Stone - La La Land' which led them to name the film as the winner of Best Picture.
Sadly, the film's cast and crew were half way through their acceptance speech when the error was realised and rectified to announce that Moonlight had won best picture.
Here is the list of winners in full:
Best Picture Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight - WINNER
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Nega - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land - WINNER
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight - WINNER
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees
Viola Davis - Fences - WINNER
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
Best Animated Feature Film Nominees
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia - WINNER
Best Animated Short Film Nominees
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper - WINNER
Best Cinematography Nominees
Arrival
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Costume Design Nominees
Allied
Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Director Nominees
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chapelle - La La Land - WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J: Made In America - WINNER
Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Wanton My Homeland
The White Helmets - WINNER
Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film Nominees
Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
The Salesman - Iran - WINNER
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany
Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad - WINNER
Best Music (Original Score) Nominees
Jackie
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Music (Original Song) Nominees
Audition - La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
City Of Stars - La La Land - WINNER
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
Best Production Design Nominees
Arrival
Hail Caesar!
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
La La Land - WINNER
Passengers
Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing - WINNER
Timecode
Best Costume Design Nominees
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them - WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
Allied
Best Sound Editing Nominees
Arrival - WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER
La La Land
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Best Visual Effects Nominees
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book - WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight - WINNER
Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea - WINNER
20th Century Women
Congratulations to all the winners! Let us know what you think of this year's results.
