Here is the full list of Oscar winners from the 89th Academy Awards in LA.

As always, finishing off the awards season is the most glamorous red carpet affair of them all - the Oscars!

The 89th Academy Awards took place last night at the prestigious star studded Dolby Theatre.

La La Land was the star of the show on the evening bagging a whopping SIX Academy Awards including Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

But awkwardly, the film was INCORRECTLY announced as winning the title of Best Picture at the awards.

When Bonnie and Clyde stars Beatty and Dunway opened their envelope to announce the winner it said 'Emma Stone - La La Land' which led them to name the film as the winner of Best Picture.

Sadly, the film's cast and crew were half way through their acceptance speech when the error was realised and rectified to announce that Moonlight had won best picture.

Here is the list of winners in full:

Best Picture Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight - WINNER

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea - WINNER

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences





Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Nega - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land - WINNER

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins





Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight - WINNER

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

Viola Davis - Fences - WINNER

Naomi Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia - WINNER

Best Animated Short Film Nominees Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper - WINNER Best Cinematography Nominees Arrival La La Land - WINNER Lion Moonlight Silence Best Costume Design Nominees Allied Fantastics Beasts and Where To Find Them Florence Foster Jenkins Jackie La La Land Best Director Nominees Denis Villeneuve - Arrival Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge Damien Chapelle - La La Land - WINNER Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea Barry Jenkins - Moonlight Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees Fire at Sea I Am Not Your Negro Life, Animated O.J: Made In America - WINNER

Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees Extremis 4.1 Miles Joe's Violin Wanton My Homeland The White Helmets - WINNER Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees Arrival Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER Hell or High Water La La Land Moonlight Best Foreign Language Film Nominees Land of Mine - Denmark A Man Called Ove - Swedish The Salesman - Iran - WINNER Tanna - Australia Toni Erdmann - Germany Best Make Up And Hairstyling Nominees A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad - WINNER Best Music (Original Score) Nominees Jackie La La Land - WINNER Lion Moonlight Passengers Best Music (Original Song) Nominees Audition - La La Land Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls City Of Stars - La La Land - WINNER The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story How Far I'll Go - Moana

Best Production Design Nominees Arrival Hail Caesar! Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them La La Land - WINNER Passengers



Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees Ennemis Intérieurs La Femme et le TGV Silent Nights Sing - WINNER Timecode Best Costume Design Nominees La La Land Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them - WINNER Florence Foster Jenkins Jackie Allied Best Sound Editing Nominees Arrival - WINNER Deepwater Horizon Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Sully

Best Sound Mixing Nominees Arrival Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER La La Land Rogue: A Star Wars Story 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Best Visual Effects Nominees Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book - WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees Arrival Fences Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight - WINNER Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees Hell or High Water La La Land The Lobster Manchester by the Sea - WINNER 20th Century Women

Congratulations to all the winners! Let us know what you think of this year's results.