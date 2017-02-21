When Are The Oscars 2017 and How Can I Watch It? Everything You Need To Know

So when is the Oscars? Who is up for which award? and most importantly, where can you watch all the action happen from the night? We've got ALL your questions answered.

It's not long to go until the stars descend upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 89th annual Academy Awards, and the speculation as to who will land a gong has reached fever pitch.

La, La, Land looks set to sweep up at the ceremony after the musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two dreamers hoping to make it big in the city, picked up a whopping 12 nominations across in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

So when is the Oscars? Who is up for which award? and most importantly, where can you watch all the action happen from the night?

We've got ALL your questions answered.

When are the Oscars 2017?

The 89th annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, 26th February at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles, Angeles.

What time are the Oscars 2017?

All the red carpet action kicks off from midnight in the UK. The actual ceremony is slated to begin at 1.30am in the UK.

Where can I watch the Oscars 2017?

You'll have to stay up very late if you plan on watching the action live from Los Angeles, however, if you're planning an all-nighter then you'll be happy to know that Sky Cinema will be showing the ceremony, and you can also stream it on Now TV.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2017?

Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel has been slated as this year’s host; it’s the first time he’s hosted the Academy Awards.

Who are the Oscar 2017 nominees?

Best Picture Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences





Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

Isabelle Huppert - Elle





Ruth Nega - Loving





Natalie Portman - Jackie





Emma Stone - La La Land





Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins





Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomi Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film Nominees

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Cinematography Nominees

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Costume Design Nominees

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Director Nominees

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chapelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J: Made In America





Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Wanton My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film Nominees

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Swedish

The Salesman - Iran

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany

Best makeup And Hairstyling Nominees

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Music (Original Score) Nominees

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Music (Original Song) Nominees

Audition - La La Land

Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls

City Of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana





Best Production Design Nominees

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers





Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode





Best Sound Editing Nominees

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Editing Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Sound Mixing Nominees

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi





Best Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon





Doctor Strange





The Jungle Books





Kubo and the Two Strings





Rogue One: A Star Wars Story





Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

After these nominations were announced, Meryl Street is now OFFICIALLY the most Oscar-nominated performer in Academy Awards history!

Congratulations Meryl!