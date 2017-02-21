When Are The Oscars 2017 and How Can I Watch It? Everything You Need To Know

By Rume Ugen

Oscars Nominations 2017

It's not long to go until the stars descend upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 89th annual Academy Awards, and the speculation as to who will land a gong has reached fever pitch.

La, La, Land looks set to sweep up at the ceremony after the musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two dreamers hoping to make it big in the city, picked up a whopping 12 nominations across in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

When are the Oscars 2017?

The 89th annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, 26th February at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles, Angeles.

What time are the Oscars 2017?

All the red carpet action kicks off from midnight in the UK. The actual ceremony is slated to begin at 1.30am in the UK. 

Where can I watch the Oscars 2017? 

You'll have to stay up very late if you plan on watching the action live from Los Angeles, however, if you're planning an all-nighter then you'll be happy to know that Sky Cinema will be showing the ceremony, and you can also stream it on Now TV.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2017?

Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel has been slated as this year’s host; it’s the first time he’s hosted the Academy Awards.

Who are the Oscar 2017 nominees? 

Best Picture Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
Hidden Figures
 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Fences
 
Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
Manchester by the Sea
 

Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
 
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
 
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
 
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
 
Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Nega - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
 
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
 
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
 
Dev Patel - Lion
 

Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees

Viola Davis - Fences
 
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
 
Nicole Kidman - Lion
 
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
 
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
 

Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

Kubo and the Two Strings
 
Moana
 
My Life as a Zucchini
 
The Red Turtle
 
Zootopia
 
 
Moana

Best Animated Short Film Nominees

Blind Vaysha
 
Borrowed Time
 
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
 
Pearl
 
Piper
 

Best Cinematography Nominees

Arrival
 
La La Land
 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Silence
 

Best Costume Design Nominees

Allied
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
 
Florence Foster Jenkins
 
Jackie
 
La La Land
 

Best Director Nominees

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
 
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
 
Damien Chapelle - La La Land
 
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
 
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
 

Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees

Fire at Sea
 
I Am Not Your Negro
 
Life, Animated
 
O.J: Made In America

Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees

Extremis
 
4.1 Miles
 
Joe's Violin
 
Wanton My Homeland
 
The White Helmets
 

Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film Nominees

Land of Mine - Denmark
 
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
 
The Salesman - Iran
 
Tanna - Australia
 
Toni Erdmann - Germany
 

Best makeup And Hairstyling Nominees

A Man Called Ove
 
Star Trek Beyond
 
Suicide Squad

Best Music (Original Score) Nominees

Jackie
 
La La Land
 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 
Passengers
 

Best Music (Original Song) Nominees

Audition - La La Land
 
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
 
City Of Stars - La La Land
 
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
 
How Far I'll Go - Moana

Best Production Design Nominees

Arrival
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
 
Hail Caesar!
 
La La Land
 
Passengers

Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees

Ennemis Intérieurs
 
La Femme et le TGV
 
Silent Nights
 
Sing
 
Timecode

Best Sound Editing Nominees 

Arrival 
 
Deepwater Horizon
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La La Land
 
Sully

Best Editing Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
Moonlight
 
La La Land Lionsgate movie Ryan Gosling Emma Stone
 

Best Sound Mixing Nominees

Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La La Land
 
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
 
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Best Visual Effects Nominees

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Books

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees

Arrival
 
Fences
 
Hidden Figures
 
Lion
 
Moonlight
 

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees

Hell or High Water
 
La La Land
 
The Lobster
 
Manchester by the Sea
 
20th Century Women
 
 
After these nominations were announced, Meryl Street is now OFFICIALLY the most Oscar-nominated performer in Academy Awards history!
 
 The Oscars Academy Awards 2012

Congratulations Meryl!

