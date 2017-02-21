When Are The Oscars 2017 and How Can I Watch It? Everything You Need To Know

By Rume Ugen
So when is the Oscars? Who is up for which award? and most importantly, where can you watch all the action happen from the night? We've got ALL your questions answered.
It's not long to go until the stars descend upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 89th annual Academy Awards, and the speculation as to who will land a gong has reached fever pitch.
La, La, Land looks set to sweep up at the ceremony after the musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two dreamers hoping to make it big in the city, picked up a whopping 12 nominations across in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.
When are the Oscars 2017?
The 89th annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, 26th February at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles, Angeles.
What time are the Oscars 2017?
All the red carpet action kicks off from midnight in the UK. The actual ceremony is slated to begin at 1.30am in the UK.
Where can I watch the Oscars 2017?
You'll have to stay up very late if you plan on watching the action live from Los Angeles, however, if you're planning an all-nighter then you'll be happy to know that Sky Cinema will be showing the ceremony, and you can also stream it on Now TV.
Who is hosting the Oscars 2017?
Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel has been slated as this year’s host; it’s the first time he’s hosted the Academy Awards.
Who are the Oscar 2017 nominees?
Best Picture Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor In A Leading Role Nominees
Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress In A Leading Role Nominees
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Nega - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Nominees
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Best Actress In A Supporting Role Nominees
Naomi Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea
Best Animated Feature Film Nominees
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film Nominees
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Cinematography Nominees
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Costume Design Nominees
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Director Nominees
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chapelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best Documentary (Feature) Nominees
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J: Made In America
Best Documentary (Short Subject) Nominees
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Wanton My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Film Editing Nominees Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film Nominees
Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Swedish
The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany
Best makeup And Hairstyling Nominees
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Music (Original Score) Nominees
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Music (Original Song) Nominees
Audition - La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling - Trolls
City Of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana
Best Production Design Nominees
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Short Film (Live Action) Nominees
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Sound Editing Nominees
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Editing Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Sound Mixing Nominees
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Best Visual Effects Nominees
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Books
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Nominees
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Writing (Original Screenplay) Nominees
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
After these nominations were announced, Meryl Street is now OFFICIALLY the most Oscar-nominated performer in Academy Awards history!
Congratulations Meryl!
