Our Guide To The Best Of The UK's Festivals This Summer!

If you're thinking of heading to a musical festival his summer but are lost for inspiration, here's our pick of some great events!

Festivals are a huge part of the Great British summer, come rain or shine, there's not a single weekend where there isn't some sort of wonderful music event happening up and down the country.

As a result, we are just spoilt for choice! So we thought we'd put together our pick of the UK's top music festivals for all tastes going on this summer...

For those who love guilty pleasures...

Mighty Hoopla is a 'new pop extravaganza' heading to Victoria Park in Hackney on Sunday 4th June this year.

The line up of this London based festival is the ultimate throwback and features the likes of S Club, Artful Dodger, All Saints and Sophie Ellis Bextor with a headline slot from 'King' hitmakers Years & Years.

They even have a whole tent dedicated to guilty pleasures which will feature an S Club Party and Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon, a DJ set from the Welsh songbird featuring the cheesiest and greatest music to let your hair down to.

For more information and tickets visit the website .

For the foodies...

If you're the sort of festival goer who looks forward to the grub as much as the music then The Big Festival is the perfect weekend for you!

The passion project of Blur musician Alex James, the festival actually takes place on his farm in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire and promises to be great fun for adults and children alike.

The festival is spread across the weekend of the 25-27th August and offers campsite accommodation as well as more luxurious accommodation options for faint hearted campers.

There is opportunities across the festival site to attend supper clubs, take cooking courses, take part in huge feasts as well as a fab music line up to boot. Taking to the stage across the weekend are lots of acts including Olly Murs, Madness and Louisa Johnson.

For more information and tickets visit the website.

For families...

Want to head to a festival this summer but worried about taking the kids? Fear not, Camp Bestival was made for families and doesn't compromise in its amazing line up! The festival takes place this year at Lulworth Castle in Dorset from the 27-30th July.

The scaled down version of it's big sister Bestival, Camp Bestival accommodates both adults and kids alike with incredible music, great food and tonnes of activities.

They also have a large theatre programme aimed at kids which this year will include performances from the West End musical, School of Rock as well as kids TV favourites Mr Tumble and Dick and Dom.

Adults will look forward to performances from Anne Marie, Mark Ronson, Madness and many more.

For more information and tickets visit the website .

For music lovers...

If you didn't manage to bag some coveted Glastonbury Festival tickets but want a serious music fix this summer then head to Bestival.

Like its younger orientated sibling, Bestival also takes place on the Lulworth Estate in Dorset and rounds off the summer festival season from the 7th-10th September.

Big names on this year's line up include the Pet Shop Boys, Dizzee Rascal, Rag N Bone Man to name just a few! This is also a great festival for party animals with stages such as the Temple staying open after the last band and well into the night.

This is also a big year for Bestival as their first festival in Dorset after moving from their usual location of Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle Of Wight.

For more information and tickets visit the website .