Peter Andre Shares The First Video Of Adorable Baby Theo!

By Alice Westoby

The 43-year-old dad posted the cutest video of his new son on Instagram.

Peter Andre and baby Theo

Comments

As we all know by now, Peter Andre and his wife Emily welcomed their new bouncing baby boy Theo into the world in December.

And at only 10 weeks old he is looking TOTALLY adorable.

A recent video of the little munchkin uploaded to the star's Instagram account is just too cute to handle.

 

Multitasking. Don't say men can't do it.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) onFeb 12, 2017 at 1:01am PST

The video is accompanied by the caption 'Multitasking. Don't say men can't do it' because he's relaxing with a cup of tea while bouncing his little one who looks like he is having a great time. 

Fans commenting on the clip were quick to point out that Theo takes after his dad and praised the singer's parenting. 

One fan wrote "Well done Pete, good skills. It's a little mini you in the bouncy chair."

Aw, so cute!

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 40 Noughtie Ballads From The Boys

3pm - 6pm

Watch heart TV

  • Plain White T's Hey There Delilah

    Now

    iTunes

  • Coldplay Viva La Vida

    16:27

    iTunes

  • Blue Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

    16:20

    iTunes

  • Craig David Rise and Fall

    16:15

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart