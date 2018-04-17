Peter Andre refuses to talk 'birds and the bees' with his kids

By Alice Westoby

The 45-year-old singer revealed his approach to awkward questions from his kids.

Children are inquisitive little people, but sometimes their questions can make parents nervous.

When it comes to matters of the 'birds and the bees' parents can get prickly around what they tell their children and Peter Andre has admitted he avoids the subject entirely.

Speaking exclusively to Heart he explained how he approaches these awkward situations with kids Princess, 10 , and Junior, 12.

"My daughter came to me at 8 years old and she said, 'Dad where do babies come from' I said 'the hospital' and she said 'Dad, don't be smart'."

"I said 'ok you're right, ok they sometimes come from the ambulance' and she said 'Dad, I know where babies come from' to which he replied ' what are you asking for then?!'"

"I'm just diverting that's all! I think it works."

He also revealed that he had a clever way to confront one of his sons questions.

"My son asked me 'Dad, what's a virgin?' and I said ' That's an airline'

Very clever! But is avoiding talking about the 'birds and the bees' with your kids the best strategy? Let us know what you think.

Peter spoke to Heart about the Frankie & Benny's Parents Win Awards which he will be hosting alongside TOWIE star, Billie Faiers, to celebrate everything positive about being a parent.

He said: "It's a celebration of parents and their funny tricks and hacks, it's right up my street!"

Frankie & Benny’s Parents Win awards takes place in Liverpool on Wednesday 25th April. To be in with a chance to win a family holiday to Disney World submit your parenting hacks by 20th April via the Frankie & Benny’s Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram using #FBparentswin